RENAULT S A/ADR’s (RNLSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. HSBC cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 221,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

