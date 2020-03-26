Rene R. Joyce Sells 160,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 5,019,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,892. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.