Renewi (LON:RWI) Price Target Cut to GBX 49 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Renewi to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

LON:RWI opened at GBX 22.80 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72. Renewi has a 12 month low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of $184.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.17.

In other Renewi news, insider Luc Sterckx purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450 ($12,430.94).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

