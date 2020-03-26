Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTOKY. HSBC cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.45. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.