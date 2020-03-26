Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 468.50 ($6.16).

RTO stock traded up GBX 59.40 ($0.78) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 340.10 ($4.47). The company had a trading volume of 14,956,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 456.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

