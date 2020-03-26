Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Update

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the February 27th total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KRMD traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 488,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $309.58 million, a P/E ratio of 401.20 and a beta of -0.56. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.70.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRMD. TheStreet upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.