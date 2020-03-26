Request (REQ) One Day Volume Tops $109,603.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Request has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $109,603.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, WazirX and Bitbns. In the last week, Request has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.05014058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00063127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036790 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinPlace, Koinex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Binance, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Huobi Global, Coineal, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, WazirX, Gate.io, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

