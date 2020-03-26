Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 26th (AMN, AVB, CNHI, DBX, HHC, HTGM, KWHIY, MHVYF, MMSMY, MWA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 26th:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services Inc alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $223.00.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.