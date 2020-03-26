Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/14/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Global Blood Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

GBT traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. 548,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at $666,003.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

