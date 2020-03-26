Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peugeot (UG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peugeot (EPA: UG):

3/25/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €4.00 ($4.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA UG opened at €12.30 ($14.30) on Thursday. Peugeot SA has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.20 and its 200-day moving average is €20.62.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

