Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL):

3/23/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

3/13/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Independent Research GmbH to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,520.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from to .

3/5/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,560.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $1,635.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $1,620.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,450.00.

2/4/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $1,600.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $1,769.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $1,620.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $1,700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,650.00.

2/4/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,625.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,500.00.

1/28/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,435.00.

1/27/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,450.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,101.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $760.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,340.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,320.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

