Research Analysts Set Expectations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts ‘s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE BHR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

