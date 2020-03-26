Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (BLND, BREE, BYG, CAPC, DC, DMGT, DWHHF, ESPR, GEMD, GLE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) had its average rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esperion announced encouraging fourth quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. The company received approval for its two drugs, Nexletol and Nexlizet, in February 2020, which was a major boost. The company plans to launch Nexletol in March and Nexlizet in July. Regulatory applications seeking approval for these drugs are under review in Europe. Both candidates have achieved significant reduction in elevated LDL-C levels in hypercholesterolemia patients. The targeted area represents a significant opportunity. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Esperion is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of Nexletol and Nexlizet. The company will likely face stiff competition as its drugs target a crowded market. Esperion also has no other pipeline candidates.”

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ironwood reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. Linzess has been performing encouragingly on the back of strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions. Ironwood is focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance and strategic flexibility. The amendment of agreements related to Linzess rights in China and Japan with its partners is likely to boost margins. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, competition in Linzess’ target markets is intensifying. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as the rest of its pipeline is mostly mid-stage in nature. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Reach (LON:RCH) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Senior (LON:SNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Van Elle (LON:VANL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

