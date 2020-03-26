Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (BLUE, BOSSY, BREW, BWB, CABO, CBU, CDNAF, CDTX, DDOG, DHR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from to .

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1,555.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas to an underperform rating. They currently have target price on the stock.

