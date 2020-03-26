Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 26th (ABG, AFIN, AKAM, BKR, COF, DGEAF, DSDVY, FICO, HEP, HFC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 26th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a buy rating.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $182.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a buy rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.