Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 26th (ADTN, AXTA, BKNG, CE, CMA, EPAM, HUYA, LTHM, SBLK, SCHN)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,434.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from expanding alternative accommodation business. This bodes well for its growing footprint in both international as well as domestic regions. Further, the company’s strong efforts toward ramping up the merchant business are major positives. Additionally, Booking Holdings’ expanding payment platform is acting as a tailwind. Further, growing usage of mobile by travelers for their travel planning is another positive. Also, integration with Rentalcars.com has started benefiting the company. Additionally, strengthening flight capabilities are contributing well. However, continued softness in agency business remains a headwind. Further, the company has withdrawn its guidance for the current quarter due to coronavirus led disruptions in the travel space. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $184.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems is benefiting from growth across all industry verticals and geographies. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key catalysts. Moreover, deeper insights into AI, machine learning and analytics are an upside. Furthermore, acquisitions are the key growth driver, which helped it enter new markets, diversify and broaden the product portfolio. Strong performance of its Financial Services segment, driven by rising demand within FinTech, payments, and insurance, is also a key driver. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, slowdown in European banking demand is a dampener. Also, global economic and business uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak might dampen its near-term financial results.”

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scientific Games is benefiting from its innovative product portfolio. The company has been winning contracts regularly, which is expected to drive the top line. Continued expansion of its OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company continues to bolster its sports betting portfolio, supported by the OpenBet technology. Scientific Games is also expected to benefit from expanding opportunities in the emerging digital market. The distribution network intends to become a leading player in the iGaming market in the long haul. However, management expects gaming operations and machine sales to face challenges in 2020. Gaming and Lottery businesses are expected to see pricing pressure that will hurt top-line growth. Notably, Scientific Games’ shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a sell rating to a hold rating.

