Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Xilinx (XLNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/20/2020 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Xilinx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $106.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Xilinx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2020 – Xilinx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Xilinx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cascend Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

1/29/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,764,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after buying an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

