Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/6/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.42. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

