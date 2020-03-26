Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Medpace (MEDP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP):

3/24/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

3/23/2020 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $93.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/13/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

2/26/2020 – Medpace was given a new price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

2/25/2020 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $91.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $91.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Medpace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

