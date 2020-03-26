Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sientra (SIEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2020 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

3/12/2020 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $13.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2020 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2020 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

2/4/2020 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Sientra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Sientra Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The company had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

