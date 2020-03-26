Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on REZI. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $635.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

