ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

