Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Longbow Research

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Longbow Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. 6,506,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $156,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 903,676 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 803,078 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.