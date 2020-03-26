Revain Price Reaches $0.0108 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Revain has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $791,010.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and OKEx. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.02573715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, BitForex, Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

