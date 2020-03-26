Reviewing Brigham Minerals (MNRL) & Its Rivals

Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Brigham Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 13 0 2.93 Brigham Minerals Competitors 2517 9450 12958 437 2.45

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $23.23, suggesting a potential upside of 167.33%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 162.95%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals N/A 10.10% 2.23% Brigham Minerals Competitors -22.04% -3.12% 4.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million $21.64 million 15.25 Brigham Minerals Competitors $10.01 billion $462.16 million 3.65

Brigham Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Brigham Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Brigham Minerals pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.4% and pay out 47.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 48,100 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 3,355 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 3,064 oil wells and 291 natural gas wells. The company also had proved undeveloped reserves of 6,923 thousand barrels of oil; 30,062 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,220 million barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

