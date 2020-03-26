Reviewing Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) and Its Peers

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Magnolia Oil & Gas to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas’ rivals have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million $50.20 million 14.90 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors $10.01 billion $462.16 million 3.56

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 7 5 0 2.42 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors 2517 9451 12958 437 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 160.07%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 167.36%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors -22.04% -3.12% 4.35%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas rivals beat Magnolia Oil & Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

