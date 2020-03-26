Reviewing Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $733.78 million 2.67 $210.26 million $2.61 9.65 Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 1.89 $16.20 million $1.28 8.21

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Washington Federal pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Washington Federal and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 29.22% 10.01% 1.23% Shore Bancshares 23.21% 8.51% 1.07%

Summary

Washington Federal beats Shore Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

