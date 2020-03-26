Reviewing So-Young International (SY) and Its Competitors

So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare So-Young International to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 7 0 3.00 So-Young International Competitors 731 2729 3762 200 2.46

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 62.19%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 45.01%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million $8.01 million 47.36 So-Young International Competitors $1.24 billion $74.92 million -27.22

So-Young International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International. So-Young International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 15.41% 11.45% 6.84% So-Young International Competitors -19.76% -2,415.19% -6.43%

Summary

So-Young International beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

