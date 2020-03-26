RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given New GBX 2,470 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,434 ($58.33).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 2,038 ($26.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,679.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,515.40. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,304 ($30.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $990.39 million and a PE ratio of 26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.