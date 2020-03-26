RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at Commerzbank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Commerzbank from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s previous close.

RHIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,178.33 ($54.96).

RHIM opened at GBX 2,018 ($26.55) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,304 ($30.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,679.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,515.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

