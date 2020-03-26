Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Apple from to in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.29.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $12.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.46. 54,433,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

