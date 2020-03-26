RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR’s (RTMVY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTMVY. UBS Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 90,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,116. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.58.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

