Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0536 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and Bancor Network. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $27.24 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007194 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network, DragonEX, C2CX, Huobi, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

