Rise Reaches One Day Volume of $165.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Rise has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $370,632.49 and approximately $165.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002379 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000369 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 144,592,403 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.