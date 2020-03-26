Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Up 188.4% in March

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,338,800 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the February 27th total of 464,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 435,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

