RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post sales of $159.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.20 million and the highest is $159.63 million. RMR Group reported sales of $130.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $643.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $630.45 million, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $659.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,955,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in RMR Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $725.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.32. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

