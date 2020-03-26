Robecosam AG Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 1.26% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 241,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 260,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,849. The firm has a market cap of $990.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

