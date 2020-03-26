Robecosam AG Acquires 20,000 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.62% of Coherent worth $24,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,046,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

COHR stock traded up $6.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.28. 216,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.42 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

