Robecosam AG Acquires 28,500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.32% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK traded up $11.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.57. The company had a trading volume of 582,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.96. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.60.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

