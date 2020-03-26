Robecosam AG Acquires 50,000 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.31% of PTC worth $27,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,524,000 after purchasing an additional 169,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 456,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,494,000 after purchasing an additional 661,676 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,721,000 after purchasing an additional 769,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,197,000 after purchasing an additional 329,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. 1,502,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,961. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

