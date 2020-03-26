Robecosam AG Acquires 638,600 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 638,600 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 3.7% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 1.00% of ON Semiconductor worth $100,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 12,687,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,728,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

