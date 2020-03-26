Robecosam AG Acquires 9,726 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.14% of IDEX worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.81. 1,467,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.59. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

