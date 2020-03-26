Robecosam AG Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robecosam AG grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.35% of Albemarle worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,421. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.