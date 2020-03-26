Robecosam AG Boosts Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 456,000 shares during the quarter. II-VI makes up about 2.2% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned about 1.89% of II-VI worth $58,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in II-VI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in II-VI by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,443. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on II-VI from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

