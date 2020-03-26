Robecosam AG Boosts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned about 0.47% of Hexcel worth $29,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after buying an additional 72,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

