Robecosam AG Buys 2,980 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 13,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 40,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,905,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,574,000 after purchasing an additional 575,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,347,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,987,479. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.