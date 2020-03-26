Robecosam AG Buys 30,020 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robecosam AG raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.40. 1,959,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

