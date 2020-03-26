Robecosam AG Buys 37,200 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up about 1.4% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.51% of IPG Photonics worth $38,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.98. 472,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

