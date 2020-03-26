Robecosam AG Buys 50,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $24,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after buying an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $21,935,010,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,479,000 after buying an additional 843,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Corning by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. 6,740,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.