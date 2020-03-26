Robecosam AG Buys 6,599 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,448,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,838,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $765.86.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $18.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $659.27. 460,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,029. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $719.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

